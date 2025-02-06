It can be hard to justify spending large amounts of money on a new gaming monitor. But the reality is that it can be an important piece to upgrade if you're looking to get the best visual experience possible. As you might expect, there are plenty of great gaming monitors out there, but we think Samsung delivers some of the best options.

This is especially the case right now, as the brand has some of its best gaming monitors on sale. If you've been thinking about upgrading, we think it's worth taking a look. Not only can you score hundreds off the brand's fantastic OLED models, but it also has some heavy discounts on its massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark, and the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 as well.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

An impressive gaming monitor that not only offers tons of screen real estate but also packs tons of performance features as well. In addition to its massive 49-inch screen, you get a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Naturally, since this is an OLED monitor, you're going to also get impressive colors that pop, along with fantastic black levels.

For gaming, you also get compatibility with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. When it comes to connectivity, you get plenty with this monitor, with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. You also get picture-in-picture functionality that can really expand the usefulness of the monitor, even allowing the image to come from different sources.

Those that like a little flair with their monitors will be happy to know that this model does have some RGB as well using Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ systems. Normally, this monitor is priced at $1,700, but it can now be had for far less with a $300 discount during this limited-time promotion. Plus you can feel confident about the purchase thanks to a three-year warranty that comes standard.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. gaming monitor

If you're looking to go with a big monitor that can also double as your TV, then there's no better option than the Samsung Odyssey Ark. Not only does it feature a large panel that comes in at 55 inches, but it also packs plenty of performance here as well, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The large 4K QLED panel has a 1000R curvature to provide a deeper level of immersion when compared to standard flat panel monitors, and there's even a robust audio setup with speaker and woofers that provides a fantastic listening experience. You also get access to a built-in KVM, along with smart TV features.

The monitor can even rotate vertically if you need to experience your content in a different way. This is definitely the way to go if you're looking to go big. Score this model for $700 less than its original retail price while you still can.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Despite this 57-inch Samsung monitor utilizing a mini LED panel, it still manages to offer excellent colors and contrast, along with performance numbers that won't disappoint. In addition to a 240Hz refresh rate, it also has a 1ms response time, along with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

The curved design of the monitor helps keep you immersed, while the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports provide excellent connectivity. And yes, you'll also get some RGB lighting here as well, with Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ systems. Normally, $2,300, you can score a sweet discount that knocks $300 off for a limited time.

Again, these are just some of the highlights from this current Samsung promotion that takes hundreds off some of its top monitors. There's no better time to shop if you've been thinking about upgrading. Just be sure to act quickly because these deals won't be around for long.