In 2024, there are no shortage of monitor options, and with so many available, you're bound to find one that matches your needs and budget. Of course, if you're looking to pick up something a little more substantial, then you're going to want to look at some of the better monitors and find them when they are on sale.

Now, for a limited time, you can score these popular Samsung monitors for an absolute steal with recent discounts that knock up to 50% off. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get lightning quick shipping, along with easy returns. Best of all, Amazon credit card holders can take advantage of special financing offers. So if you've been in the market for a new monitor and want to get one for a great price, these are some stellar options.

Samsung Odyssey G50A

If you're looking for a small and affordable monitor that can handle all your gaming needs, then this Samsung Odyssey G50A is going to be a pretty good option. Right now it comes in at just $200, which is 50% off its original retail price, and offers awesome specificaitons like a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, the monitor can be positioned in a number of ways, making it extremely versatile.

Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch gaming monitor $200 $400 Save $200 A compact monitor that comes in at 27 inches and has excellent performance specifications with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a 1ms response time. This monitor can now be had for 50% below its original retail price, coming in at just $200 for a limited time. $200 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

This monitor is large coming in at 43 inches and offers plenty of performance thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, you get excellent colors and contrast thanks to support for VESA Display HDR600. What sets this monitor apart from others is that you can also use it as a smart TV and can get access to Samsung's Gaming Hub. Of course, the real draw here is that it can now be had for far below its original retail price, coming in at 45% off for a limited time.

Samsung Odyssey G70A $550 $1000 Save $450 This is an impressive 4K monitor that not only comes with awesome specifications but it's also quite large at 43 inches. Right now, it can be had for 45% off, dropping it down to a phenomenal price. $550 at Amazon

Samsung M70B

If you're looking for a multi purpose monitor, then Samsung's M-series is going to be the way to go. Not only do you get a solid 4K monitor, but the device also runs Samsung's Tizen OS, which allows users to install apps and use the monitor without having it connected to any devices. The monitor has a built-in web browser, can access popular streaming apps, and can even gain access to Office too. Best of all, it even comes with a remote for when you want to kick back and relax.

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B $330 $400 Save $70 A large 32-inch monitor with an ultra-sharp 4K resolution that runs Samsung's Tizen OS, giving it access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office without a PC. Right now, it can be had for just $330 for a limited time. $330 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G95SC

If you're looking to go all out, then this monitor is going to be one of the best options out there. You get all the great perks of a fantastic Samsung OLED panel, along with an awesome immersive experience thanks to the monitor's curved panel. Best of all, size isn't the only thing this has going for it, with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, which makes it great for gaming.