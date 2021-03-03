Samsung is discontinuing the Get Location feature for the Galaxy Watch

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and original Galaxy Watch are set to lose a useful feature. Samsung’s Find My Watch service will soon be undergoing changes that will nix a feature to track the location of your smartwatch. According to a notice that is being sent to Galaxy Watch users, due to changes in Samsung’s service policy, the Find My Watch feature will no longer offer the Get Location service as it will be effectively discontinued from March 15, 2021.

This means that users who own a Galaxy Watch smartwatch can only use the Find My Watch feature within the Galaxy Wearable app to locate their device so long as it’s in close proximity. The smartwatch’s approximate location will no longer be accessible on a map using this feature.

As noted by SamMobile, though, there’s some upside to this news. While the Get Location service is going to be axed in a few days, owners of a Galaxy Watch device will still have a way of locating them in case they are lost or stolen. Samsung announced SmartThings Find last year and seeded an update to enable support for it on the Galaxy Watch 3 earlier this month. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also got support for SmartThings Find via an update last month.

SmartThings Find makes use of BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and UWB (Ultra-wide Band) technologies, the latter of which is only supported on select Galaxy devices. So while the Get Location feature will be shut down, owners of the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch will still have the ability to locate their smartwatch.

Featured image: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.