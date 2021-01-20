Samsung is rolling out updated Good Lock modules with support for One UI 3

One of the most common reasons that people root their device is to unlock additional UI customizations. Most OEMs don’t offer a lot of UI customizations in their software, but Samsung is a notable exception. Through Good Lock, a suite of Samsung-made apps called “modules” that lets users customize various aspects of Samsung’s One UI software, users can theme their phone to their liking or even add new features. Now, Samsung is rolling out updated Good Lock modules as part of its new Good Lock 2021 suite.

Because there are so many underlying code changes with every new Android release, most Good Lock modules have to be updated to support the latest Android OS version. For instance, Samsung rolled out Good Lock 2020 last February following the release of the company’s Android 10-based One UI 2 update. We’re several months after the stable release of Android 11, and Samsung is in the process of rolling out its Android 11-based One UI 3.0/3.1 software to a plethora of Galaxy phones and tablets, with some devices receiving the update several weeks ago depending on the region. As such, power users already running Samsung’s latest software have been itching for new Good Lock modules so they can start customizing the experience.

Today, a Samsung community moderator confirmed that Good Lock 2021 is now rolling out to users. The rollout has already begun and will be completed by the end of this week or the beginning of next week at the latest. According to a user on the Samsung community forums, several Good Lock modules have already received an update to support One UI 3, including Theme Park and Quickstar. The former lets you create personalized themes based on your current wallpaper, while the latter lets you customize the Quick Settings panel.

Theme Park updated to support One UI 3. Credits: user Note20g on Samsung’s Korean community forums.

If you haven’t yet received the updated Good Lock 2021 launcher, you can download it from the Galaxy Store by clicking this link on your Galaxy device. Alternatively, you can sideload the latest version from APKMirror.