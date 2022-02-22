Samsung will start rolling out the Good Lock 2022 update today, here’s what’s new

After rolling out the first stable build of One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy S21 series last year, Samsung updated some Good Lock modules to support the new software release. Now that the company has released One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 to a bunch of its devices, it’s finally ready to roll out more updated Good Lock modules.

In a recent post on Samsung’s forums, a member of the Good Lock team has revealed that Samsung will start rolling out Good Lock 2022 today, and the updated modules should reach all users within a week. The post further highlights all the new features coming with the updated modules. Here’s a quick look at some of the noteworthy additions:

The updated Kids Cafe module will let users create their own custom stickers. Users will be able to use these stickers with the Samsung Keyboard app.

Nice Shot’s screenshot feature is getting a new setting that enables the delete button immediately upon screen capture. Its screen recording feature is getting support for various backgrounds for selfie videos.

The Wonderland module is getting an option to create a 3D effect image using portrait mode photos. These images can be used as wallpapers on Galaxy devices.

One-Hand Operation+ is getting two new gesture actions, including one for keyboard shortcuts to trigger actions within apps and a “move the screen” gesture to improve reachability.

The Sound Assistant module brings new sound effects and even expands their scope of use. With the updated module, users will be able to add a sound effect to their voice while recording, create their own volume panel for DeX mode, and customize the volume panel using the new templates.

The Multistar module is getting one of the most impressive additions — a cover screen launcher for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new cover screen launcher will let you use various apps on the cover screen. The Good Lock team says that while they’ve optimized a few apps (media/navigation) for the cover screen, non-optimized apps should also work.

The Homeup module is getting an option to let users switch the app drawer to a vertically scrolling list.

For more information about all the changes included in the Good Lock 2022 update, check out the original post on Samsung’s forums.