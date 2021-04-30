New Good Lock module gives you more ways to automate Samsung Bixby
April 30, 2021 5:36pm Comment

New Good Lock module gives you more ways to automate Samsung Bixby

Samsung has quietly introduced a new Good Lock module that allows users to make more powerful Bixby Routines. Called Routine+, the new module is available now in Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

According to the listing for Routine+, the new module allows users to “add advanced features to Bixby Routines so you can make more powerful routines.” Additionally, Routine+ adds more conditions, actions, and the ability to share these more advanced routines. Here’s the listing’s description:

  • Description
    • Add advanced features to Bixby Routines so you can make more powerful routines.
    • Get additional features for your Bixby Routines.
  • Features:
    • Added conditions – Unlock with fingerprint, Air action(Using S Pen), Button action
    • Added actions – Read text aloud, Arrow key, Touch macro
    • Share (Share via QR code, Export routines, Import saved routines)
  • * Only available to Routines + users. Supported languages: English, Korean, Chinese(TBD)
  • * Please install Android OS 11 and OneUI3.1 or later for a pleasant experience while using Routines +. * Feature availability may vary by device model/OS version.

According to Samsung, to use Routine+ you must install Android 11 and OneUI 3.1 or later. The module currently supports English and Korean.

Some of the recommended routines in Routine+ include location based quick access, running a touch macro, and controlling arrow keys with S Pen. You can also set a website to open every time you unlock your phone with your fingerprint. You can also get a voice alert when your battery is low and show animations when you get messages with certain keywords.

Routine+ looks like a pretty cool addition to the experience, and appears to provide users with a lot of control.

If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung’s Good Lock, now may be a good time to explore what it has to offer. Good Lock offers a suite of officially developed mods that allow users to customize their experience. Earlier this year, Samsung released Good Lock 2021 for devices running One UI 3 based on Android 11, adding new features to the Theme Park, Wonderland, and NavStar modules.

Tags Good LockSamsung

About author

Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell

Brandon's love of technology can be traced back to his childhood, when he would obsessively watch Back to the Future. Since then he's followed the industry and its many innovations, from handheld consoles to powerful smartphones. He's still waiting on a hoverboard.

Load Comments