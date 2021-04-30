New Good Lock module gives you more ways to automate Samsung Bixby

Samsung has quietly introduced a new Good Lock module that allows users to make more powerful Bixby Routines. Called Routine+, the new module is available now in Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

According to the listing for Routine+, the new module allows users to “add advanced features to Bixby Routines so you can make more powerful routines.” Additionally, Routine+ adds more conditions, actions, and the ability to share these more advanced routines. Here’s the listing’s description:

Description Add advanced features to Bixby Routines so you can make more powerful routines. Get additional features for your Bixby Routines.

Features: Added conditions – Unlock with fingerprint, Air action(Using S Pen), Button action Added actions – Read text aloud, Arrow key, Touch macro Share (Share via QR code, Export routines, Import saved routines)

* Only available to Routines + users. Supported languages: English, Korean, Chinese(TBD)

* Please install Android OS 11 and OneUI3.1 or later for a pleasant experience while using Routines +. * Feature availability may vary by device model/OS version.

According to Samsung, to use Routine+ you must install Android 11 and OneUI 3.1 or later. The module currently supports English and Korean.

Some of the recommended routines in Routine+ include location based quick access, running a touch macro, and controlling arrow keys with S Pen. You can also set a website to open every time you unlock your phone with your fingerprint. You can also get a voice alert when your battery is low and show animations when you get messages with certain keywords.

Routine+ looks like a pretty cool addition to the experience, and appears to provide users with a lot of control.

If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung’s Good Lock, now may be a good time to explore what it has to offer. Good Lock offers a suite of officially developed mods that allow users to customize their experience. Earlier this year, Samsung released Good Lock 2021 for devices running One UI 3 based on Android 11, adding new features to the Theme Park, Wonderland, and NavStar modules.