I hang onto Android phones due to their customization. The fact that I can install any application and do almost whatever I want within reason is super fun, and I like the freedom of exploring different customization apps and features to tailor my experience based on the device. For instance, the apps I use to customize my experience on the Pixel 7 are different from the ones I use on the Galaxy S23 or OnePlus 11.

One such app I've been using a lot lately is Samsung's Good Lock. It's a treasure trove of customization tools that allow you to tweak almost every facet of the interface, including but not limited to the lock screen, notification shade, menu items, and more. You can easily install a bunch of modules to tweak your experience, but the ones below are some of my favorites. So download the app and get ready to install a bunch of fun stuff to improve your Samsung phone.

Good Lock is exclusive to Samsung devices, meaning you can't download and use this particular application to customize non-Samsung phones. Samsung uses its Galaxy Store to distribute this software, so you won't find it on the Google Play Store either.

One Hand Operation+: Use gestures like a pro

Gesture navigation has changed the way we interact with phones for the better, but you can take it a step further on Samsung phones with Good Lock's One Hand Operation+. It's perfect for those who want to improve their one-handed user experience. It extends the gesture controls to both sides of your screen, and you can also add up to three different actions on each side. It may sound a bit overwhelming at first, but it's hard to go back to regular navigation on Android once you get a hang of it. I recommend assigning the same set of actions on both sides to get used to the module.

A simple straight swipe can act as the back key, while swiping up and down diagonally can open the recent app menu and the notification panel, respectively. You can also customize the width and the position of the handle for gestures, or assign long swipe actions if you want more options. The handles automatically move above the keyboard, so they don't interfere with typing, and gestures also show a smooth animation, letting you know which action you're triggering.

KeysCafe: Customize your typing experience

Another Good Lock module I love using is KeysCafe, which allows you to make your own keyboard and provides endless personalization options. From changing the size and color of your keys to tweaking sub-legends, there are a ton of combinations to explore. You can change the entire layout if you wish, or you can simply add macros and shortcuts.

The best thing about this particular module is that you can create and save multiple keyboards, and switch between them. The fact that I create a custom digital keyboard with a layout and color of the physical one on my desk is pretty cool. You will, however, be forced to use the Samsung keyboard to use this particular module. But that's not a bad thing, especially when you've created a custom keyboard to your liking.

Nice Shot: Get useful screenshots and screen recording features

Nice Shot is a very useful module that adds some basic yet important tools to take screenshots to the next level. The fact that I have to pull down the notification shade to delete a screenshot that I don't like grinds my gears. Nice Shot fixes that by adding a handy delete button to the toolbar that appears at the bottom of the screen every time you take a screenshot. Notably, you can also disable the crop-snapping feature or automatically enable Do Not Disturb during screen recording. Nice Shot doesn't have a ton of options like other modules, but it's still very handy, giving you access to basic features that are missing on Android.

QuickStar: Bring back the system UI tuner

QuickStar is a handy tool I use to customize and hide the icons from the status bar. I use a smartwatch for notifications, so my Galaxy S23 is almost always in silent mode with a persistent icon on the top. I also have an active alarm all the time, which also shows a persistent alarm icon. I can easily hide these icons and declutter my status bar using QuickStar. I also use it to force the status clock to show up on the right side as opposed to the left. This leaves more space for the notification icons to populate on the left side. You can also use this particular module to customize or create your own Quick Panel, which is pretty neat. It's obviously not for everyone, but I love having those customization options.

RegiStar: Pixel's back-Tap action on Galaxy phones

The Pixel feature I miss the most when I am not using my Pixel 7 is Back-Tap actions. It's a feature that lets you double-tap the back of your phone to perform an action. It's my preferred way to capture screenshots on the Pixel 7, and I wish it was available on more phones. There's no such feature on the Galaxy S23 by default, but you can add it using the RegiStar module on Good Lock. That's right, you can add back-tap actions to any Galaxy S or Z Flip device that's running One UI 5 or above.

RegiStar lets you assign one of many actions including taking a screenshot, accessing Google Assistant, and more. You can also assign an action to triple taps, meaning you can have more than one action assigned at any given time. I also use it to customize the settings home as it lets you rearrange the items based on your preference.

Endlessly customizable Good Lock

Those are some Good Lock modules I use every day to personalize and improve my user experience. It may look like a lot, but I am barely scratching the surface with the modules available. The Pentastic module also deserves a special mention for letting you modify your S Pen's behavior, and so do modules like Wonderland and NotiStar.

If I had one complaint, I would like it if Samsung provided a native option to carry over your Good Lock modules and config to another Samsung phone. There's no way to share your modules and settings with other Samsung phones right now, which seems like a glaring omission on an otherwise stellar app. There's a module in the works to let you share the config, but it's not available to all users just yet.

Do you actively use Good Lock on your Galaxy phone? If yes, then drop a comment with your favorite modules.