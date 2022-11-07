After rolling out the new Dropship Good Lock module, which lets you easily share files to any device, Samsung has now announced another new module for the customization suite. The new RegiStar module lets you personalize the Settings menu on your Galaxy device and select custom actions for the power button and back taps.

According to a recent post on the Samsung Community forums (via Sammobile), the RegiStar module is available for Galaxy devices running One UI 5. You can download it from the Galaxy Store by following the link below and reorganize the Settings menu on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet. The module lets you add or remove items from the menu and reorganize the order in which the items appear in the menu. It even lets you add new shortcuts to the Settings menu for quick access.

Screenshots via Sammobile

Furthermore, you can use the module to hide your email from the Settings menu, toggle between your full name or nickname in the menu, and customize search results and related tag suggestions. The RegiStar module also includes options to help you customize the Back-Tap actions, which you can use to open the camera app, capture a screenshot, or perform other functions by tapping on the back panel of your device. Most notably, the module lets you change the press and hold action for the side key (power button), letting you trigger the Google Assistant instead of Bixby.

Some of the features mentioned above are limited to select devices, so you might not be able to use them on your Galaxy smartphone. You can check out the announcement post linked below for compatibility details.

The Good Lock team has confirmed that it plans to introduce two more modules shortly, but we don't have any details at the moment. We'll let you know as soon as the team shares more information.

Download the RegiStar module from the Galaxy Store

Source: Samsung Community forums

Via: Sammobile