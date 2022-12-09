Although not announced officially, users report that the app is now on the Galaxy Store in many countries where it was previously unavailable

Samsung's Good Lock app is a suite of customization modules that let you personalize almost every aspect of your Galaxy device. But for some odd reason, Samsung only offers it in select regions, and users in unsupported countries have to rely on third-party alternatives like FineLock and NiceLock to access all of its features. However, that won't be the case in the future, as Samsung has finally released Good Lock in several more regions.

Although Samsung hasn't officially announced wider availability, users report (via Sammobile) that the app is now available to download through the Galaxy Store in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. In addition, the app also appears to be available in Mexico, Slovakia, Norway, Peru, Argentina, Thailand, Denmark, Chile, Colombia, Portugal, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

Download Good Lock from the Galaxy Store

Since Samsung hasn't released a list of supported countries, we can't be sure if these are all the countries where Good Lock is now officially available. We've reached out to the company for confirmation, and we'll update this post as soon as we have more details.

Samsung Galaxy users in the countries mentioned above can head to the Galaxy Store on their devices and download the Good Lock app. We recommend checking out the recently released RegiStar module if you're on One UI 5. It lets you personalize your phone's Settings menu, and you can also use it to customize the power button to trigger the Google Assistant. Or you can try the Home Up module for homescreen customizations and the LockStar module to personalize the lock screen.

If your country is not mentioned above, but the Good Lock app is available for download in the Galaxy Store, let us know in the comments section below. If you're a Good Lock veteran, share your favorite modules in the comments to help new users get started.

Via: Sammobile