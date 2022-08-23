Samsung rolls out GPS fixes for a bunch of legacy devices

Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out a surprise software update for the 7-year-old Galaxy J7. The update introduced GPS stability improvements to the device, but it did not include new features or the latest security patches. Samsung is now rolling out a similar update to a bunch of older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Alpha, Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and more.

The update is rolling out to nine older Galaxy devices and, in most cases, it only includes GPS stability improvements. But the changelog for the Galaxy Alpha states that the update also includes some security improvements. While the changelog doesn’t specify the security improvements included in the update, it’s likely that the firmware patches a critical bug or security exploit on the device. Check out the table below for a quick overview of all the devices receiving the GPS fix update, along with links to the official changelogs.

Along with these devices, Samsung is also rolling out a similar firmware update (version N960FXXU9FVH1) to the Galaxy Note 9 (SM-N960F). However, unlike the aforementioned devices, the Galaxy Note 9 is still part of Samsung’s quarterly software update roster.

It goes without saying that the new firmware release doesn’t upgrade the Android OS. The devices continue to run older versions of Android. If you’re still rocking one of these devices, you should receive the firmware update in the coming days. If you’re disappointed by the lack of new features, we recommend heading over to your device’s XDA forum page and trying a custom ROM based on a newer Android release.

Have you recently received a firmware update on one of these old Galaxy devices? Does it offer any noteworthy GPS improvements? Let us know in the comments section below.