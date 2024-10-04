Key Takeaways Samsung introduces new Galaxy Chromebook Plus with Quick Insert Key for $699.99.

Samsung now allows the use of FSAs and HSAs to purchase the Galaxy Ring for $399.99.

Galaxy Ring offers sleep tracking, health metrics, and Samsung Health access without subscription fees.

If you've been on the hunt for some brand-new Samsung tech, the company has some good news for you. The Korean tech giant has pulled back the curtain on two announcements for its new Chromebook and the Galaxy Ring. And while the former is showing off some new features, the latter is potentially becoming more accessible for those who want a ring to track their vitals.

Samsung pulls back the curtain on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus

First up, we have the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. Under the hood, it's sporting a 15.6” AMOLED Full HD, an Intel Core3 100U Raptor Lake processor, and a 1080p FHD camera. This model is the first one to sport the Quick Insert Key, which lets you add content and AI-generated text without leaving your current document.

Samsung also boasts that this model is the "thinnest and lightest" Chromebook Plus out there, weighing in at 2.58 pounds and 0.47 inches thick​​​​​​. If you're interested, you can grab your very own for $699.99 from the Samsung website. Perhaps it has what it takes to be one of the best Chromebooks of 2024.

Samsung announces affordability plans for the Galaxy Ring

For the Galaxy Ring, the company isn't focusing on revealing any new features or models. Instead, it's using its time to announce that people who have some medical savings tucked away can use them to purchase a Galaxy Ring:

Galaxy Ring, sizing kits, and shipping costs are all now eligible for reimbursement through Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) or Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) in the U.S.

Given that one of the major issues we had in our Galaxy Ring review was its eye-watering $399.99 price tag, allowing people to purchase it using alternate means is definitely a plus. For the cost, you get access to Samsung Health to keep tabs on your metrics, plus no subscription fees and a 7-day battery life.