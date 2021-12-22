Samsung once again halts One UI 4 rollout for its devices

While Samsung has released stable builds of One UI 4 to a couple of its devices over the last few weeks, the rollout hasn’t gone as smooth as the company might have hoped. Several early adopters have reported facing issues in the Android 12 release on the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, due to which Samsung has had to temporarily halt the rollout in the past. While the company has released new builds with fixes and improvements, it doesn’t seem like all the issues have been addressed. As a result, Samsung has now halted the One UI 4 rollout for all its devices.

In a recent post on Samsung’s community forums (via TizenHelp), a moderator notes (machine translated):

“After the Android 12 (One UI 4) update, an error phenomenon was found in very few devices due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system on some devices, so the update was put on hold for a while. Google is taking action after analyzing the content. When Google’s actions are completed, the One UI 4 version will be redistributed. We are working hard to release a version of One UI 4 as soon as possible.

We plan to redistribute the FOTA after resolving related errors and preparing countermeasures in order to secure the stability of the terminal and to relieve consumer inconvenience and customer satisfaction.”

If you haven’t updated your device to One UI 4, we recommend waiting until Samsung resolves all issues and resumes the rollout. There’s no need to worry if you’ve installed the update already, as the moderator notes that the issue in question affects a small number of devices.

We expect Samsung to share more information regarding the rollout in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Have you installed One UI 4 on your device? Did you face any issues? Let us know in the comments section below.