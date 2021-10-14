Samsung Health update removes the continuous heart rate graph, but you can get it back

A recent update to Samsung Health has removed an important feature from the app: the continuous heart rate graph. If you used the feature on your Galaxy watch, there’s a simple way to get it back.

As spotted by Reddit user TomaszPNote20U (via PiunikaWeb) and many others, the Samsung Health app no longer displays a continuous heart rate graph after the latest update. That means if you have turned on the heart rate tracking feature and set it to take a measurement at a specific interval, you won’t be able to see data for each reading. Instead, the app now shows time bars for the average, minimum, and maximum heart rate. However, as /u/Tamsin-Amy pointed out, the continuous graph still shows up while recording workouts.

It’s not immediately clear why Samsung decided to remove the graph. If you’re not familiar with it, here’s what it looked like:

This change comes as part of the Samsung Health app version 6.19.1.001. If you’re running a previous version of the app, you should probably be fine, and we recommend you don’t install the new update if you don’t want to lose the continuous heart rate graph.

A Samsung customer care executive confirmed that removal of the graph was intended, though they didn’t provide any reasoning for it.

“Thanks for confirming Tomasz. Just to let you know, we do have an application update on our health app. The Continuous Heart Rate vanishes of Samsung health was a built-in feature of the latest updates of the app. In this case, I regret to inform you that since the update was already installed on your device, then we cannot change it back to a continuous graph.”

Thankfully, it’s possible to get the continuous heart rate graph back. To do so, you’ll need to uninstall the latest version of the Samsung Health app from your phone and sideload a previous version. You can grab the APK from APKMirror.