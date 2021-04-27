Samsung is exploring putting health sensors underneath foldable displays

Your future Samsung foldable phone might come equipped with advanced health sensors to provide insight into your physical and mental health. That’s according to a new patent that has been granted to Samsung Electronics by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 25.

The patent documents filed by Samsung (via LetsGoDigital) show imagery depicting a Galaxy Z Fold-like device with various health sensors embedded into it. The filing shows Samsung could go about implementing these sensors in multiple ways.

One of the images shows the technology making use of two image sensors positioned under the flexible screen. When you put the finger on one or both of the sensors, they will record data and extract valuable information about your health. The pressure exerted by your finger will also be taken into account for more accurate measurement. For this, the user will have to press their finger between the displays. If you cover only one sensor, the health data will be shown on the inner flexible panel. When both sensors are covered, the data will be displayed on the cover display. The description for the patent says this could also be implemented on a clamshell device like the Galaxy Z Flip. This implementation looks a lot like a pulse oximeter that clips onto your finger to measure your heart rate and SpO2 levels.

Another illustration shows Samsung could also place the sensors on the outside of the foldable device. In this implementation, measurements will be taken when the user holds the phone open in their palm or grabs the device from its ends with their fingers resting on the sensors.

According to LetsGoDigital, the sensors could provide data about your blood pressure, vascular age, arterial stiffness, stress level, and fatigue level.

Now, this patent doesn’t mean the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come equipped with health sensors. Foldable phones remain a delicate subject, and accommodating new tech while still ensuring it doesn’t affect the display quality or lead to other compromises will undoubtedly require extensive testing and research. It’s a really cool idea, and I really want to see it on a future Galaxy phone, but I’m not holding my breathe for it to be featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Featured image: Galaxy Fold