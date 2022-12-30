Today, Samsung Electronics announced its hiring of Hubert H. Lee as Executive Vice President and Head of its MX Design Team. The MX Design Team is responsible for Galaxy products such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy wearables, Galaxy tablets, and more. Lee, who previously was the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz China, has over two decades of design experience. Furthermore, during his time with Mercedes-Benz, he earned numerous awards for outstanding leadership with design teams located in China and the United States.

According to Samsung, Lee's "unique and visionary perspective will help shape the look and feel of Galaxy." Samsung's Galaxy line has helped the company become quite dominant in the mobile space, so overseeing the design of future Galaxy products could be quite daunting. Although we tend to think of the Galaxy brand as just phones, the company has grown its Galaxy line quite a bit over the past decade, and it now includes wearables, tablets, and even computers.

While its flagship products haven't been all that exciting for quite some time, one thing that can be said is that they have been consistent, offering a polished and refined experience. Samsung was one of the first to introduce foldable smartphones, yet despite offering great experiences with the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, many believe that they company is resting on its laurels and not pushing the envelope when it comes to innovation.

The upcoming year will be a big one for the company, with most looking to see how the company will change and what it will accomplish in 2023. The company's latest hiring could be an indication that it is indeed ready to change gears, and slip out of its comfort zone while at the same, maintaining its dominance in the mobile market.

Source: Samsung