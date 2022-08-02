Samsung partners with iFixit for a Self-Repair Program for the Galaxy S21 and S20 series

The right to repair one’s own electronic devices has been a hot topic over the past few years. Because of this, some of the biggest names in consumer technology like Google and Apple have started to offer easy access to genuine parts, manuals, and tools, so that consumers can repair their own products. Samsung is now throwing its hat into the ring, debuting its “Self-Repair Program” in partnership with iFixit.

The new program will go live starting today, with parts and tools being made available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 series of devices. Besides handsets, Samsung will also offer parts for the Galaxy Tab S7+. Along with iFixit, parts and tools will be available at Samsung’s 837 retail experience, along with standard Samsung retail and service locations. Presumably, this should also include the Galaxy Harajuku in Japan, which we visited last month. Most important is that pricing for these parts and tools will not be inflated for consumers. Instead, these items will be offered at the same price Samsung charges its affiliated repair providers.

Furthermore, repair guides for the aforementioned devices will be available online for free. The guides will include step-by-step instructions and also detailed images to make them easy to follow. Those with questions will also be able to connect with iFixit’s community for further assistance. Of course, this is just the beginning, with Samsung having goals to support more devices in the future. As of now, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Tab S7+ owners will have access to screens, back glass panels, and charging ports. Best of all, Samsung’s replacement displays will also come with a pre-paid return label so that the old damaged part can be recycled responsibly.

If you’re not an adventurous person, Samsung still offers other repair options outside of its Self-Repair Program. Those in the United States will have access to same-day service by heading into over 2,000 authorized service locations spearheaded by Best Buy and UBreakiFix locations. Samsung also provides an in-person service with its fleet of 550 “We Come To You” vans. Furthermore, you can always mail your device to Samsung, which is always an easy and convenient repair option.

Source: Samsung