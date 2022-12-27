Samsung had a more low-key 2022. It felt like Samsung focused more on refining its products instead of introducing us to innovations. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and even the new foldables were all very similar to their previous-gen counterparts. However, if the Samsung 2022 year in review is any indication, we can expect big things from the South Korean giant in 2023.

I am expecting more of what we've already seen, but it doesn't hurt to cross our fingers for some surprises, right? So here's what I think Samsung's 2023 is going to look like, from most likely to least likely.

Samsung will go all out with foldable devices

Having used both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, I can confidently say that they're both almost there. Yes, they're similar to their predecessors in many ways, but that doesn't make them bad phones. By playing it small and safe with its upgrades this year, I think Samsung set itself up for a big release in 2023.

It's too early to scout the corners of the internet for leaks and rumors, so your guess is as good as mine in terms of what to expect. However, we can make a few educated guesses and figure out what Samsung foldables will look like in 2023.

Samsung will likely retain the form factors, as it recently tweaked the dimensions to make them better. So both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (or whatever they're called) could end up looking a lot like the current-gen foldable phones.

There are many other changes we can hope for. The current foldables have strong and sturdy hinges, but it would be great if Samsung could figure out a way to reduce the crease in the middle of the display where it folds. It looks unsightly compared to foldable devices from other manufacturers including OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi. I also expect the upcoming Galaxy foldables to have better cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 aren't bad shooters, but they're nowhere near other flagships on the market. Lastly, the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone should come with an S Pen, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, complete with a silo for the stylus.

Since we're talking about predictions, 2023 could also be the year Samsung will push the boundaries and go beyond just foldables. The first thing that comes to my mind is the 17-inch sliding PC prototype that was showcased at the Intel Innovation 2022 Day event. I probably wouldn't buy one for the same reasons why I never buy a first-generation product, but there was a lot of hype around this after Samsung Display's CEO, JS Choi, revealed the device.

There's a better chance of seeing a foldable Galaxy Book laptop next year than a mainstream slidable, but I'll keep the door open

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: More of the same

You've probably already seen a dozen leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 devices. If not, all you need to know is the upcoming Galaxy S23 series phones are looking a lot like the current-gen, glass-slab flagships. Barring a few visual differences to make them easier to distinguish, I don't think Samsung went back to the drawing board for the Galaxy S23 design.

We still may see some noteworthy internal improvements, but don't expect the new phones to be radically different. In fact, you should probably buy the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus right now during the holidays at a cheaper price and be set for another year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to see some bigger improvements, especially on the camera front.

Regardless, the three phones will still likely top our best smartphones list and play a big role in shaping Samsung's 2023.

New tablets, watches, and Galaxy Buds

The current-gen Galaxy tablets, watches, and Galaxy Buds are already great at almost everything, but that's not going to stop Samsung from launching their successors in 2023. I don't have a laundry list of expectations for these three products, but there are a few ways in which Samsung can improve them.

The Galaxy Watch and the earbuds, in particular, can use more improvements on top of the annual spec bump. The Galaxy Watch 5, for instance, can use a bigger battery, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should be available in a slightly smaller size. Both watches can also use features that can make better use of the temperature sensor. While we're at it, Samsung should somehow bring back the rotating bezels from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic because the touch-sensitive bezel now in use feels wonky in comparison.

Similarly, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's successors can use some improvements. For starters, Samsung could add Bluetooth multipoint support, a popular feature that's already available on a bunch of other earbuds and comes in handy when you use more than one device. I would also like to see Samsung opening up some of its exclusive features and allowing them to work with non-Samsung phones. The 24-bit audio support on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, for instance, is limited to just Samsung phones. Notably, the Galaxy smartwatches also work best when paired with Samsung phones.

A standout CES presence

Whether it's a bespoke four-door refrigerator or the uber-cool Odyssey Ark monitor, Samsung has always been a major player at CES. We can't fully predict how Samsung will stand out at CES this year, but we expect to see more mainstream products instead. According to Samsung's Device experience division CEO JH Han, Samsung's theme for the CES 2023 event will be "Bringing Calm to Our Connected World," which just screams "connected smart home devices." The post promises more improved SmartThings experiences enhanced with AI and more environmentally-friendly initiatives.

Samsung's SmartThings is also Matter-certified now, meaning we could also see a new wave of Matter-enabled smart home hubs and devices at the CES 2023 show. Matter is still very much in its infancy, but it has gained a lot of support, and Samsung is one of the key companies that are involved.

Samsung foldables with a cheaper price tag

A part of me wants Samsung to release a "Pro" or "Ultra" version of the Galaxy Z Fold foldable, going all in to deliver a beast of a folding phone. We're yet to see an absolute 10/10 foldable from any manufacturer, and there's definitely a market for that, albeit a niche one. I wouldn't put my money on seeing a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra in 2023, but I am still hopeful about the Galaxy Z Flip "Fan Edition" that I wrote about a couple of months back.

It's way more likely that we'll see a cheaper foldable considering that the top-tier Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already out of reach for most people thanks to its eye-watering $1,800 price tag. Samsung can tap into a bigger market — one where there's no competition — by launching a relatively cheaper entry-level device. I can think of a few ways to make these foldables cheaper, but I settled for a theoretical Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition (FE) because it's more realistic. Cut the right corners as it has already done many times with other FE phones, and Samsung truly has the potential to make foldables more accessible. It's been a few years since Samsung started selling foldables in the mainstream market, and I think 2023 is the year it goes even further.

The return of Exynos processors?

Rumor has it that we're not getting the Exynos-variant of the Galaxy S23 devices this year, which is great news for Galaxy S series phones because the Exynos processors are infamous for lower performance and throttling issues. Not to mention, Qualcomm is also a bigger and better player in the wireless technology space, and its chips are more efficient with wireless connectivity.

But does it mean that this is the end of the line for Exynos-powered Galaxy smartphones? Probably not, considering Samsung is already deep into its 3nm GAAFET production node. We may not see a new Exynos chip for the flagship Galaxy devices, but we may get an update on the situation, hinting at a potential return down the line.

This also raises more questions about Samsung's partnership with AMD. Long story short, we probably won't see Exynos chips in play as far as 2023's flagship devices are concerned. I'm willing to accommodate the rumors about keeping the Exynos lineup alive for automobiles and infotainment systems. We'll see.

New laptops and 8K TVs?

Samsung is having a pretty good run with its Galaxy Book 2 laptops, so its 2023 notebooks are definitely on my list of things to keep an eye on. There are many ways for Samsung to improve its laptops, but I am more interested in seeing if the company will explore new form factors. I already touched on this a little in one of the earlier sections, but Samsung's version of a folding laptop will both look and feel much better than a lot of options out there. It's probably not on the priority list for the company, so we might end up getting just the upgraded Galaxy Book laptops with new chipsets and other YoY upgrades.

I am also excited to see what kind of TVs Samsung has in store for us next year. Will we finally see more mainstream models of the company's 8K TVs, or will we see more foldable or rollable TVs like the ones that you may have seen from LG? Samsung will probably launch refreshed models of all its TVs, in addition to bringing a standout unit to the market.

I expect Samsung to update its 8K TV lineup alongside its more popular Lifestyle range, but I doubt we'll see 8K becoming more mainstream just yet. We're looking at extremely diminishing returns from pushing out more pixels, but that's a topic for a different post. Thankfully, we won't have to wait for a long time to see what kind of TVs Samsung has in store for us because CES is just around the corner.

Samsung in 2023 and beyond

All things considered, we're looking at another packed calendar year for Samsung in 2023. It's mostly a big guessing game with predictions, especially when you're dealing with a big name like Samsung with multiple branches spread across different categories, but I think we've covered all the exciting stuff. Let's hope Samsung has planned surprises for us throughout the year, so we can have a more interesting year-end roundup later in December 2023.

If you want to check out predictions for Apple or want to know what Google's 2023 is expected to look like, then be sure to read the articles from my colleagues who have detailed all the product changes and breakout services that are expected from other manufacturers. We even have one for Microsoft too in which we've predicted, you know, more Surface laptops.

Anyway, what would you like to see from Samsung in 2023? Comment down below!