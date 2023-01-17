Samsung has been on cruise control for the past couple of years but now it's touting innovation ahead of Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung's PR machine has been hard at work ever since the company announced its Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on February 1. While the company has been fairly tightlipped about what will be shown off at the event, it has shared that it will have Galaxy Experience Spaces set up around the world and even announced a new 200MP image sensor set to arrive in flagships smartphones.

Now, the company is touting its vision for Galaxy Unpacked, that it's looking to pursue innovation along with pushing the boundaries of performance. Although the company did not share information about its upcoming devices, the new release seems to foreshadow some of the things that we can expect at its event next month.

As stated above, the company wants to push performance, innovation, and also sustainability. These elements have been seen in some of Samsung's previous products, especially with its "Ultra" line of devices like its smartphones and tablets. The firm states:

The upcoming Galaxy is all about camera, performance and sustainability. That’s why our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter. Our performance is getting more powerful. And our connectivity is getting more seamless. Our upcoming Galaxy redefines performance and quality, which is how we build on your trust.

Samsung is also striving for longevity with its devices, from software updates to reparability. Last year, the company announced that it would provide up to four Android OS updates, along with five years of security patches for its flagship smartphones. It has also been scaling its Self-Repair Program, adding more devices to its lineup, like parts for Galaxy S22 smartphones and Galaxy Book laptops.

With Galaxy Unpacked in February, the company hopes to release two devices that will "set the new premium standard for innovation." The company touts that it will "deliver powerful performance without compromise and built to be more sustainable — and to be trusted by all." With these devices, it hopes to raise the bar, perhaps setting a new example for the mobile industry. One thing is clear, Samsung understands that the stakes are higher than ever this year, especially as many have felt that the company has been on cruise control for some time in western markets due to a lack of competition.

It remains to be seen whether the world will be floored by what Samsung has to offer. But if the leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 series handsets are any indication, from a design standpoint, it's looking pretty run-of-the-mill this year. Regardless, looks aren't the full picture, so we'll have to wait and see what the company delivers when it comes to power and innovation. If interested, you'll want to secure your reservation ahead of the event to get a credit worth up to $100 towards future purchases of devices.

