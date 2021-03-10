Samsung Internet 14.0 beta rolls out with improved privacy features, UI changes, and more

The Samsung Internet browser has received a bunch of new features over the last few months. In the last two updates alone, Samsung has rolled out additional privacy and security features, a new high contrast mode, an expandable app bar, an immersive mode for watching videos, redirect protection, URL quick access, and much more. Now, the company is rolling out another update for the browser on the beta channel, which brings additional privacy and security features, a few UI changes, and other minor improvements.

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta introduces a new Smart anti-tracking feature that detects when a website is trying to track you and stops it automatically. It also brings a new security control panel, which lets you monitor your privacy settings easily. The new privacy control panel also shows some interesting daily stats, like the number of pop-ups and trackers blocked by the browser.

New privacy and security features

Along with the new privacy and security features, Samsung Internet 14.0 beta comes with support for Flex mode on Samsung’s foldable smartphones. Thanks to this, you will now be able to watch a video on the top half of the screen and access all the video controls on the bottom half. This feature will turn on automatically whenever you play a video in full screen on a Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 2.

App Pair support

Furthermore, Samsung Internet 14.0 beta brings support for Samsung’s App Pair feature, which will let you open two instances of the browser in split-screen mode. It also introduces support for custom fonts, S Pen handwriting recognition on the Galaxy Tab S7 series, improvements for the Reader mode, and a new Translation extension.

If you’re a part of Samsung Internet’s beta program, you should be able to download the latest beta release from the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store starting today. But if you’re on the stable channel, you’ll have to wait until April to receive all the aforementioned features with a stable update.