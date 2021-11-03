New Samsung Internet beta brings a bottom address bar, tab groups and more

Samsung Internet is one of the best Android browsers out there. It’s fast, secure, has a built-in ad blocker, offers numerous customization and more importantly, keeps getting better with new improvements. The last Samsung Browser update brought enhanced search experience, protection against transparent pixels, page support, and more. Samsung has just released a new beta for the browser, which brings several new enhancements and refinements.

The most notable visual change (via Android Police) in Samsung Internet 16.0.2 beta is Focus Mode, which brings the URL bar to the bottom of the screen, so it’s easier to reach with one hand. It’s an optional mode that can be enabled from within the browser settings.

The latest beta also adds support for tab groups to make it easier to keep a set of related tabs together. You can easily rename, edit, or delete your tab groups. This is similar to what Apple’s Safari browser offers on iOS 15.

Another important change is support for HTTPS upgrades, which is launching as a Labs feature. It’s quite similar to Chrome’s HTTPS-First mode. When enabled, it will automatically try to upgrade all web pages to HTTPS.

Finally, Samsung Internet 16.0.2 beta also lays the foundation for adding better support for foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This version introduces Device Posture API, which promises to enable new user experiences on foldables. The API is currently hidden behind a flag and can be enabled by visiting https://internet:flags. Samsung says it plans to fully implement the API in the upcoming stable release. To learn more about the Device Posture API, check out this documentation.

Samsung Internet 16.0.2 beta is rolling out on the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. You can also grab it from APKMirror. The stable release will arrive in the coming weeks and will likely have many, if not all, features introduced in the latest beta update.