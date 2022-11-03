You can now sync bookmarks from Google Chrome on your desktop with the Samsung Internet browser.

In August this year, Samsung rolled out a Samsung Internet update on the beta channel that introduced a much-needed feature -- Chrome bookmark syncing. The update is now finally available on the stable channel, and it brings a couple of other useful features in tow.

Samsung Internet v19.0.1.2 is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. Although the official changelog doesn't mention the new Chrome bookmark syncing feature, we can confirm that it is available in the latest release. You can use the feature to sync bookmarks from Google Chrome on your desktop with the Samsung Internet browser by following the steps outlined below.

Enable Chrome bookmark syncing in Samsung Internet

To enable Chrome bookmark syncing, you'll first have to download the Samsung Internet Chrome Extension from the Chrome Web Store and log in with your Samsung account. After logging in, click on the Chrome bookmarks option in the extension and select the Import option in the top-right corner to import all of your Chrome bookmarks to the extension.

2 Images

Close

To sync your Chrome bookmarks to Samsung Internet on your phone, update to the latest version of the app and then navigate to the app settings. On the settings page, enable the Sync with Samsung Cloud option and tap on it to open the syncing options.

4 Images

Close

Select Sync now on the following page, and Samsung Internet will sync your Chrome bookmarks from the extension. The synced bookmarks will appear as a new Chrome Bookmarks folder within the bookmarks menu in the app.

In addition to Chrome bookmark syncing, Samsung Internet v19.0.1.2 bring improved Private Browsing features with smart anti-tracking and enhanced phishing detection, a new Privacy Info feature to help users check their tracking protection, and new charts for the ad blocker that show the number of ads blocked per day for the last week. The update also includes improved Samsung Internet widgets and add-on support in Secret mode. You can download the update by following the Play Store link below.

Via: Sammobile