Samsung Internet 13.2 adds redirect protection, URL quick access, and better dark mode

After rolling out stable Samsung Internet 13.0 earlier this month, Samsung is now back again with a fresh beta of its popular browser, just in time for the holiday season. The new Samsung Internet 13.2 Beta debuts several nifty features to further improve the overall browsing experience, including the added protection against redirects, OS Settings integration, ARCore upgrade, and more.

One of the major improvements in the Samsung Internet 13.2 is Smart Protect, which warns users when a site tries to persuade users to download malware and shows a warning pop up to help them return safely back to the homepage.

The new beta now also makes it easier to quickly visit URLs stored in your clipboard. When you tap on the address bar, you will see a quick access menu that shows your copied URL, and you can simply click on it to visit that URL — without needing to hit the Go button.

Next up, the Samsung Internet 13.2 lets you quickly search for various in-app settings right from within the main Settings app. You don’t have to open the app and work your way through a myriad of menus to find that specific control or setting. For example, if you want to disable cookies, simply enter the keyword in the Settings search bar, and it will show you a shortcut to jump directly to the Cookies settings.

A recent ARCore update had broken the AR functionality in the Samsung Internet. The Samsung Internet 13.2 has fixed that issue, and AR experiences should now work as intended after updating to this version. Finally, this update also brings several improvements to the Dark mode, including the introduction of the prefers-color-scheme media query and the color-scheme meta-tag CSS property to give web developers control over how their sites look when the user has the dark mode enabled. Similar to Google Chrome, Samsung Internet now also lets users toggle a force dark mode called “Force Dark Behaviour” as an experimental feature under internet://flags.