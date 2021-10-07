The Samsung Internet Browser is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 addresses one of the main issues Android users have had with older Samsung smartwatches — third-party app support. Thanks to One UI Watch based on Wear OS 3, Samsung’s latest wearables give users access to a wide array of apps through the Play Store. In addition, Samsung has also started updating its old wearable apps to support the new Galaxy Watch 4 duo, giving users access to even more options. Last month, the company updated the PPT Controller app to support the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Now, it’s releasing a similar update for the Samsung Internet Browser.

According to a recent report from Tizen Help, Samsung has started rolling out an update for the Samsung Internet Browser app on the Google Play Store. The update brings support for Wear OS-based smartwatches. However, it only supports the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the moment. That’s a bit disappointing as the Play Store has limited browser options for Wear OS smartwatches.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the Samsung Internet Browser on the Galaxy Watch 4 will let you open any website, watch YouTube videos, add bookmarks, and even conduct a quick search. The app features a Zoom mode to help users easily read text while browsing on their Galaxy Watch 4, and it offers support for voice input, swipe gestures, and a keypad to make the experience as convenient as possible. Furthermore, the app also includes a Show on phone option to let you seamlessly transition from the watch to your phone.

While browsing the web on such a tiny screen doesn’t sound intuitive, it’s a great option to have when you’re in a pinch and can’t pull out your phone to look something up. You can download the Samsung Internet Browser on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic by following the link below.