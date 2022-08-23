Latest Samsung Internet beta brings support for Chrome bookmark syncing

Samsung Internet, the default browser app on Samsung Galaxy devices, is among the best browser apps on Android. It offers a host of privacy features you don’t get with mainstream browser apps like Chrome, making it the go-to choice for both Samsung and non-Samsung users alike. However, it still lacks a few features that prevent ardent Chrome users from adopting it as their browser of choice. For instance, it doesn’t let you sync bookmarks from the desktop version of Google Chrome. But Samsung is addressing this pain point with the latest Samsung Internet beta update.

Samsung today released a new beta update for Samsung Internet (via Sammobile), which brings support for bookmark syncing with Chrome for desktop. The feature utilizes a new Samsung Internet Chrome Extension, and it’s available for download on the Chrome Web Store. You can add the extension to Google Chrome on your PC and use it to sync your bookmarks from Chrome to Samsung Internet and vice-versa. Samsung will store your synced bookmarks in secure Samsung Cloud storage.

Along with Chrome bookmark syncing support, Samsung Internet 19.0 beta brings improved Private Browsing features with smart anti-tracking and enhanced phishing detection, a new Privacy Info feature to help users quickly check their tracking protection, and new charts for the ad blockers to help users visualize the number of ads blocked per day for the last week. In addition, the latest beta release brings add-on support in Secret mode. This means that users should now be able to use all their add-ons while browsing in Secret mode.

Samsung Internet 19.0 beta is rolling out to users via the Play Store and the Galaxy Store. You can download it by following the link provided below. Samsung says that the update should hit the stable channel sometime in Q4 2022.

Source: Samsung Newsroom

Via: Sammobile