While many are content with using Chrome on Android devices, there are a wide variety of options out there, with one of the best web browsers for Android actually coming from Samsung. The Samsung Internet browser has been around for a long time, receiving new features, UI updates, and more over the course of ten years. Recently, the firm introduced a new update, which is now available for download that will enhance the browsing experience for tablets and foldables

The latest update for the Samsung Internet browser was spotted by SamMobile, which comes in at version 21.0.0.33, gives the option of moving the Tab bar, Bookmark bar, and URL bar to the bottom of the web browser. As you can imagine, this kind of change is a crucial one, as it makes it easier to navigate the browser for those using a larger screen device. For now, the Tab, Bookmark, and URL bar will all have preset locations, which means users will not be able to move them around freely to create a truly custom experience.

Hopefully, this is an option that will be available in the future. But regardless, this should be a welcome change for anyone using a large screen device, especially as foldable phones gain more popularity with each year. If you've yet to try the Samsung Internet browser, you can always do so by downloading it from the Google Play Store. Samsung Galaxy device owners can also grab it from the Galaxy Store too.

The browser is available for all compatible Android devices, and offers features like built in ad blocker, a variety of plugins, and more. So if you're using a smartphone or tablet, give it a try, you might find you like it better than your current browser. There's also a browser beta if you like to get features early.