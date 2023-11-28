Key Takeaways Samsung Internet, a new web browser for Windows, is now available in the Microsoft Store for download.

The Chromium-based browser is similar to the Android version, allowing users to sign in with a Samsung Account and sync browsing data between phones and PCs.

While the browser supports ad blockers, Chrome Web Store extensions, and light/dark modes, it currently has some small limitations.

There's no shortage of web browsers on Windows 11, but now a new one has entered the fray. Indeed, you can now try out Samsung's own web browser, appropriately called Samsung Internet, on Windows PCs.

Though it's not easy to find (you have to get to it from a direct link), the Samsung Internet browser is now officially listed in the Microsoft Store, meaning it is downloadable. It's long been available on Samsung Galaxy tablets and Android phones, but this is the first time it's come to Windows. The Store lists that it supports Windows 10 or higher, and is only available for x64 PCs. We tried it out on Windows 11, and the download is roughly under 130MB, and the browser installs in an instant. It's not limited to Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops, since we installed it on a Surface Laptop Studio

Overall, the new Chromium-based browser on Windows is pretty similar to what you get on the Android version, right down to signing in with a Samsung Account. The folks at SamMobile were the first to spot it and report that the browser supports syncing of browsing data between phones and PCs. Unfortunately, though, it seems like some areas of the browser are not yet translated into English, mainly the initial splash screen that you get when you install it. It does, however, support ad blockers, extensions from the Chrome Web Store, light and dark modes, and plenty of other things you expect from a modern web browser.

In our brief time with the browser, things were a little short of impressive. It's not exactly smooth at the moment, and scrolling on some websites was janky. YouTube also appeared to load a bit slowly compared to Chrome and Edge. It's still a nice option, though, especially if you're using Samsung products. Just note, that you still can't sync saved passwords just yet, so this is still a work-in-progress web browser that can possibly even compete with the best of the best.