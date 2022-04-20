Samsung is launching a Pokémon themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 in South Korea

If you’re looking to pick up a foldable phone and are also a massive fan of Pokémon, then you might be in luck… if you live in South Korea. Samsung is launching a special Pokémon edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in just a couple of days, though there’s no sign of it having an international release yet. Given the company’s track record for exclusive releases in its home country too, it’s probably unlikely to have a wider release.

Samsung is paying special attention to the presentation of this device, with a special Pokéball-themed box, a Pokémon carry pouch, and additional peripherals. The phone itself is a normal black Galaxy Z Flip 3, though there’s a special protective case in the box. On top of that, you also get a Pikachu keychain, a Pokéball pop socket, and stickers. There’s no indication of there being anything special in software either, though the box itself and the additional items that come inside of it will be sought after by both collectors and fans of the series alike.

Samsung hasn’t referenced anything regarding the availability or even the price of this kit just yet. It arrives on April 25th, which is when we expect to learn more. To be honest, while I love the concept of a Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 (I am a massive fan of the series, after all), this feels like nothing more than Samsung sticking a bunch of Pokémon-themed accessories in a box and calling it a day. Not even having a custom paint job on the phone (something Samsung has done for the likes of BTS) is disappointing.

As for the price, we can make a reasonable guess at the fact that it definitely won’t be cheaper than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 which already goes for a minimum of $1,000 in the U.S. As a result, don’t expect this one to be cheap. It’s likely going to be more expensive to accommodate the additional items in the box, but even if it isn’t, it’s almost certainly not going to be cheaper.