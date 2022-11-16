Back in June, Samsung announced that it would be bringing Gaming Hub to its 2022 line of Smart TVs. The feature would allow users to access game streaming services like Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik and more. Now, it looks like those with older Samsung TVs will now gain access to gaming apps, as the company has announced support for a limited number of TVs produced in 2021.

The game streaming apps will arrive on televisions starting next week and will continue to roll out to supported televisions throughout the rest of the year. For the time being, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Utomik will be available. As for the TVs that will be supported, The Verge created a list, which you can find posted below:

QN700, QN800, QN850, QN900

Q50, Q60, Q95-Q70

WS1A

LS03A

AU7000, AU8000, AU9000

The previously mentioned apps will be available individually, so that means the older TVs won't get a dedicated Gaming Hub like the ones found on the newer Smart TVs. But Bluetooth controllers will still be supported, which means you can connect your favorite supported controller and start gaming from the comfort of your couch without the need for a dedicated console. Samsung will also be adding new partners in 2023, with the addition of Antstream Arcade and Blacknut Cloud Gaming.

Antstream Arcade​​​​ offers access to tons of classic arcade games, while Blacknut Cloud Gaming delivers access to more than 500 high-quality PC games. These services will both be available starting in 2023, and will be available on supported Samsung TVs from 2021 and 2022 and can be downloaded using the Samsung App Store through the TVs Media Hub. Of course, if you're holding out for a new Samsung TV, 2023 models will also support Gaming Hub.

Source: Samsung, The Verge