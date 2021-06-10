Samsung’s new ISOCELL JN1 is the industry’s first 0.64μm mobile image sensor

Samsung today announced that it has started mass production of the new 50MP ISOCELL JN1 mobile imaging sensor. It’s the industry’s first 0.64-micrometer (μm)-pixel mobile image sensor, and it features Samsung ISOCELL 2.0, Smart ISO, and Double Super PDAF technologies.

Samsung claims that the new ISOCELL JN1 sensor will help OEMs deliver smartphones with even slimmer camera modules (~10% slimmer than previous generations). Talking about the new sensor, Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Samsung’s advanced pixel technologies have once again pushed boundaries with the utmost precision to develop an image sensor with the industry’s smallest pixel size, yet with powerful performance. The new ISOCELL JN1 at 0.64μm will be able to equip tomorrow’s sleekest smartphones with ultra-high resolution mobile photographs.”

Despite its small pixel size, the new JN1 sensor offers around 16 percent light sensitivity improvements thanks to Samsung’s ISOCELL 2.0 technology. It also supports Tetrapixel binning for better low-light performance. For enhanced dynamic range, the ISOCELL JN1 comes with Smart ISO, which changes the conversion gain based on the illumination level of the environment. The new sensor also features Samsung’s Double Super PDAF technology for faster auto-focus capabilities, which enables the same auto-focus performance as the previous generation with about 60 percent less illumination level. Furthermore, the sensor supports up to 4k 60fps and FHD 240fps video.

Samsung has developed the ISOCELL JN1 in collaboration with ecosystem partners, which is why it’s compatible with existing 1/2.8-inch products. This means that it can be used as a front-facing camera, an ultra-wide camera, or even a telephoto lens, making it quite a versatile option for smartphone OEMs. As mentioned earlier, Samsung has started mass production of the new ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and we expect to see new devices with the sensor in the coming months. For more technical details, you can check out Samsung’s official product page by following this link.