Samsung beats Google to the punch [again] to roll out June 2021 update

Samsung has done it again. Although Google hasn’t even released the security bulletin for June, the South Korean smartphone maker has already gotten a head start over rolling out the June 2021 security update. This isn’t the first time Samsung is first out of the gate with the latest security updates. Over the past several months, the South Korean giant has been consistently beating every OEM, including Google, to deliver monthly security patches to its flagship phones. Around the end of May, Samsung began rolling out June 2021 security update to the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea. Now, the company is extending the rollout to more markets.

A new software update with the firmware version G99xBXXU3AUE8 has started rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the United Arab Emirates. Among other improvements, the update brings the June 2021 security patches. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also receiving a similar update. A software update with the version number F707BXXS3DUE1 is currently rolling out to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in multiple European markets.

Finally, Samsung has also begun rolling out the June 2021 patch to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update has so far gone live in several markets, including the UK and Luxemburg, and should be making its way to more markets in the coming days. Reddit user u/BredzPro received the new update on their Galaxy S20 in Germany. The 184MB update carries firmware version G98xxXXS8DUE4 / G985FXXS8DUE4 and includes the latest security patches for June 2021.

If you carry any of the above devices, keep an eye out for a new firmware update in the coming days. Since this will most likely be a phased rollout, it might take several days before the latest update makes its way to every unit in the Galaxy S21/S20 series. You can also head over to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update.

