Samsung gets June 2022 patches started early with the Galaxy Tab S7 series

As we draw closer to the end of another month, Samsung is once again seeding its next Android security patch just a little bit early. This time, the Korean OEM is kicking off the June 2022 patch distribution with the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

According to a number of user reports, Samsung has started rolling out June 2022 security patches to the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus in multiple regions. Depending on the model you have, the update comes with the build number of Tx70XXU2CVE5 (Wi-Fi) or T976xxxU2xVE5 (5G). The new firmware also brings along some S Pen-related improvements.

Notably, Samsung didn’t increment the underlying bootloader version of the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup with this update. As a result, power users can still revert back to an older build after installing this firmware if required.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

So far, the update has gone live in South Korea and multiple European countries. We expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more markets soon. As we have seen with previous rollouts, the new security update should also be making its way to the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note lineup, and the foldables in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus XDA Forums

If you own a Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. You can manually check for update and download the new build on your unit by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone. No need to worry, though, as you can skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

At the time of writing this article, Samsung’s Mobile Security portal has not been updated with the details of the June 2022 security bulletin.

Source: Samsung Korea Community