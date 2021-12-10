Samsung Kids mode gets a big update with One UI 4.0

Samsung Kids is a dedicated mode on Galaxy smartphones that allows kids to use smartphones more safely and in a fun way. It was originally introduced back in 2014 as Kids Mode and was later renamed Samsung Kids. With One UI 4.0, Samsung is further expanding the features and capabilities of the service. The latest update brings new customization options, updated parental controls, AR apps, a new onboarding experience, and more.

Most notably, the new version now lets you change the background color and adds the ability to adjust which apps to be displayed on the main screen. Meanwhile, parents can now delete default apps and replace them with the apps they have downloaded and approved.

Now users can activate Samsung Kids with just a single tap in the Quick Panel – no download required. They can also instantly turn the feature on or off when unlocking their phone.

Parental controls have also been updated and provide detailed insights on kids’ smartphone usage for the day and for the last month. Parents can also set up a screen time goal for each day to prevent kids from spending too much time on smartphones. Parents can set the same screen goal time goal for every day or set up different goals for each day of the week.

The new update also adds augmented reality (AR) apps like “My AR Theater” and “My Art Studio” which allow kids to craft their own special stories in augmented reality. Some new fun apps such as LEGO DUPPLO World, DisneyColoring and Toca Boca’s have also been added.

Elsewhere, the latest Kids mode is adding new cards that allow kids to monitor their activities and screen on time. Kids can also set up their own smartphone usage plan. Finally, there’s a new onboarding experience, with Crocro’s Little Friends welcoming kids on the Welcome Board.