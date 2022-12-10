Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $400 $700 Save $300 Monitors can be more than just a display. This display is not only 4K, but it also comes with a high-quality webcam you can use for your video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix and several other streaming services even without your Surface Pro X. $400 at Samsung

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is an impressive monitor that punches above its weight by offering expanded capabilities. While it is a great 4K monitor, the display really shines with its full suite of apps that gives users access to their favorite streaming services, live TV broadcasts, gaming services, and more. While this monitor was priced at $700, Samsung is now offering an impressive discount on the unit, bringing it down to just $400 for the time being.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is perfect for work and play, featuring 4K resolution with support for HDR at 60 frames per second. The smart monitor comes in four colors: Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green. It even comes with an intelligent webcam that connects seamlessly with the use of pogo pins and magnets. The webcam can even track your position and auto-zoom to keep you in the frame during online video calls.

Since the monitor is powered by Tizen, you'll have access to a wide variety of apps, which means easy access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. The monitor also features a built-in browser that lets you get some light work done without engaging with a connected PC or Mac. Furthermore, you'll have access to Samsung TV Plus, giving you over a hundred channels of live TV at no extra cost.

If you're someone that likes to game, you'll be happy to know that the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 offers support for the Gaming Hub. With Gaming Hub, you can connect with a variety of different gaming streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others. Overall, this incredibly powerful monitor gives you the best of both worlds, whether it's for work or entertainment.