Samsung’s Labor Day sale gives you another chance to save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung has shared details for its upcoming Labor Day savings event, where it will offer some amazing deals on its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you missed the pre-order deals on the new devices and are bummed about Samsung changing the trade-in values for its promotions, you’re in luck. During its upcoming Labor Day savings event, Samsung will offer some great trade-in deals on its latest foldables, along with instant credit with both models. In addition, Samsung is extending the trade-in offers to the older Galaxy Z Flip 3, giving you a chance to grab a flashy new foldable on a tight budget.

Labor Day deals on Samsung’s foldables

The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available with up to $900 estimated trade-in during the Labor Day event, and Samsung will offer a $150 eCertificate with each purchase. In addition, the company is promising a guaranteed trade-in credit of $300 on all Galaxy devices, no matter their condition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung is offering an estimated trade-in of up to $900 and a $150 credit on its latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung will also offer an estimated trade-in of up to $700 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with a $50 eCertificate with each purchase. Those getting the compact model will get a guaranteed trade-in credit of $200 on all Galaxy devices, irrespective of their condition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung is offering an estimated trade-in of up to $700 on the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with a $50 instant credit.

Samsung will also offer up to $600 estimated trade-in on the older Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the event. The device is currently available at a starting price of $575, so you can effectively get one for free if you manage to get a trade-in value of $600 for your older device.

Will you get one of the new Samsung foldables during the upcoming Labor Day savings event? Which model are you considering? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out our roundups of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases to add an extra layer of protection to your brand-new device.