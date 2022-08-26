Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs and other appliances also see discounts as part of Labor Day sale

Samsung has announced its upcoming Labor Day savings event, where it will offer some amazing trade-in deals on its latest foldables. In addition, the company will offer attractive discounts on a host of other products, including its Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, Odyssey gaming monitors, Q series soundbars, and even some home appliances. If you’ve already purchased one of Samsung’s latest foldables and are in the market for a new TV, soundbar, or perhaps a robot vacuum cleaner, you should definitely check out the following Samsung Labor Day 2022 deals.

Labor day deals on Samsung TVs, Soundbars, and Gaming Monitors

During the Labor Day event, you’ll be able to save up to $1,500 on Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K TVs. In addition, Samsung’s 65-inch Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV, dubbed The Terrace, will be available with up to a $3,000 discount between Monday, August 29 and Sunday, September 4.

Looking for something that offers a bit more screen real estate? You might want to check out Samsung’s “The Premiere” LSP7T 4K smart laser projector. The ultra short throw projector comes in two variants, 120-inch and 130-inch, which usually go for $3,500 and $6,500. But, during the Labor Day event, you can get your hands on the 120-inch model for $3000 and the 130-inch model for $5,500.

Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector Save up to $1,000 on Samsung's ultra short throw The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector during the Labor Day savings event. View at Samsung

If you want a great sound system to go along with your TV/projector purchase, you’ll also be able to save big on Samsung’s Q series soundbar lineup. Samsung will offer up to $300 off on all models between Monday, September 5 and Sunday, September 11. Lastly, you can save up to $400 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor during the event.

Labor day deals on Samsung Home Appliances

Samsung’s Labor Day savings event will also include some amazing deals on large home appliances, like refrigerators, dishwashers, robot vacuum cleaners, etc. Follow the links below to save big on these products:

Do you like a few of these deals and plan on taking home products worth $2,999 or more? Samsung will offer an additional 10% off on your purchase. The same offer applies when you purchase three or more items.

Which Samsung products do you plan on purchasing during the Labor Day savings event? Let us know in the comments section below.