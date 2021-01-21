Samsung is gearing up to launch two budget phones with Android 11 and the Exynos 850

Samsung is occupying news headlines this month for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but the company makes a lot of smartphones every year across practically all price ranges. Moving past the flagships, the South Korean company is gearing up to launch two budget smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Samsung Galaxy F12, with Exynos 850 and Android 11.

According to Ishan Agarwal as well as through Google Play Console’s Device Catalog, we have a fair idea of what we can expect from the upcoming budget devices. While Ishan is unsure whether the information with them is for the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12, the Google Play Console mentions both of them as separate devices although with the same set of specifications.

The Galaxy M12 / Galaxy F12 is tipped to come with a 6.5″ HD+ TFT LCD. The device runs on Exynos 850, which is a budget processor from Samsung that was launched in May 2020. The Exynos 850 comes with 8x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. As for the device(s), it will come with RAM options of 3GB and 4GB, while storage options of 32GB ad 64GB will be available, alongside microSD card support.

The phone is expected to come with a 6,000 mAh battery. The rear quad camera setup will be headed by a 48MP sensor, followed by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is expected to be an 8MP shooter.

It’s possible that Samsung may launch the device as the Galaxy M12 as an “online-exclusive”, and then launch the same phone as the Galaxy F12 for the offline market. That could explain why Ishan is unsure on which device the specifications belong to, because they may be the same device but with different names. We should see the devices launch soon enough in India.