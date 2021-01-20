Samsung launches new 870 EVO SSDs starting at $39.99

Samsung has expanded its SSD range with the launch of the new 870 EVO SSD, the successor to the two-year-old 860 EVO. The latest consumer SSD offering aims to offer fast speeds at an affordable price range. The new SSD offers up to 560MBps sequential read and 530MBps write speeds, which is the maximum possible speeds with a SATA interface. The company claims that the new range offers improvements of about 38% better random read speeds and a 30% improvement in sustained performance compared to the 860 EVO.

Samsung 870 EVO SSD Specifications

Specification Samsung 870 EVO Interface SATA 6Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Controller Samsung Controller DRAM 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB) 2GB LPDDR4 (2TB) 1GB LPDDR4 (1TB) 512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB) Capacity 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,400TBW (4TB) 1,200TBW (2TB) 600TBW (1TB) 300TBW (500GB) 150TBW (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

The company is offering a 5-year limited warranty, and the new range will be available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 4TB of size. The new 2.5-inch SATA SSDs will feature V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) and an up to terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB for the top 4TB variant. The 870 EVO should be a great upgrade for consumers running an old PC or laptop offering a good boost in performance.

As for the pricing, the 870 EVO will be available starting at $39.99 (₹ 3,599) for the 250GB variant, $69.99 (₹ 5,999) for 500GB, $129.99 (₹ 10,999) for 1TB, $249.99 (₹ 21,999) for 2TB and $479.99 (₹ 43,999) for 4TB. The new SSD range will be available in India starting today via Samsung’s own website as well as other online and offline retail channels. Samsung is also launching the drive in various other countries including the US.