Samsung launches the Galaxy A52s 5G with a much faster chipset

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 5G and 4G in March this year and six months later, the South Korean smartphone maker is giving the lineup a mid-cycle refresh. As made pretty clear by the naming convention, the new Galaxy A52s isn’t a big departure from the existing models. It retains the same design language and dimensions and shares many hardware similarities with the Galaxy A52 5G. Where the Galaxy A52s differs is in the SoC and charging departments, as it comes with a faster chipset and charger.

As seen in previous leaks, the display on the Galaxy A52s is the same 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel that you get on the A52 5G. The same goes for the cameras with the device packing a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. But here comes the exciting part: the Galaxy A52s swaps the Snapdragon 750G in favor of the much faster Snapdragon 778G chipset, featuring 4x ARM Cortex-A78-derived Kyro performance cores, the Adreno 642L GPU, and the Snapdragon X53 modem. For context, the Snapdragon 778G offers up to 40% faster CPU and GPU performance than the Snapdragon 768G so this is quite a performance bump.

The second upgrade comes in the form of the faster 25W charger, a step up from the not-so-fast 15W charger that Samsung currently bundles with the Galaxy A52 5G and 4G units. But beyond that, we’re looking at a very familiar package that comprises a 4,500mAh battery, IP67 water and dust protection, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be available for pre-order in the UK starting August 24, with official sales kicking off from September 3. The phone is priced at £410 for the lone 6GB/128GB variant and it will be available in four colors — Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint. Samsung hasn’t revealed any plans to launch the phone in other markets.