Samsung launches the Galaxy M02s budget smartphone in India

In just a week, Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021 and unveil the all-new Galaxy S21 series. But the next-gen flagships won’t be the first devices launched by the South Korean manufacturer this year. That is an honor reserved for a device on the opposite end of the spectrum — the Galaxy M02s.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy M02s Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1560 x 720 pixels SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 RAM & Storage 3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB storage

microSD card expansion slot (up to 512GB) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

15W fast charging Rear Camera(s) 13MP primary camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 5MP selfie camera Port(s) 3.5mm headphone jack

micro USB port Software One UI based on Android 10

The new Samsung Galaxy M02s is a successor to the Galaxy M01s from last year, and it comes with an updated design that falls in line with other recently launched Galaxy M series devices. It offers modest specifications, including a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Galaxy Mo2s offers a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 5MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a massive 5,000mAh battery, which features 15W fast charging support.

As with other entry-level smartphones in the market today, the Galaxy M02s comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port. However, unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy M02s doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner. Finally, on the software front, the Galaxy M02 runs Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 10.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India in the coming days via Samsung’s website and Amazon. It will be available in three colorways — Black, Blue, and Red — at a starting price of ₹8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant will be available for ₹9,999.