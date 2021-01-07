Samsung launches the Galaxy M02s budget smartphone in India
In just a week, Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021 and unveil the all-new Galaxy S21 series. But the next-gen flagships won’t be the first devices launched by the South Korean manufacturer this year. That is an honor reserved for a device on the opposite end of the spectrum — the Galaxy M02s.
Samsung Galaxy M02s: Specifications
|Specification
|Samsung Galaxy M02s
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Port(s)
|Software
|One UI based on Android 10
The new Samsung Galaxy M02s is a successor to the Galaxy M01s from last year, and it comes with an updated design that falls in line with other recently launched Galaxy M series devices. It offers modest specifications, including a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage.
For photography, the Galaxy Mo2s offers a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 5MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a massive 5,000mAh battery, which features 15W fast charging support.
As with other entry-level smartphones in the market today, the Galaxy M02s comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port. However, unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy M02s doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner. Finally, on the software front, the Galaxy M02 runs Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 10.
Pricing & Availability
The Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India in the coming days via Samsung’s website and Amazon. It will be available in three colorways — Black, Blue, and Red — at a starting price of ₹8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant will be available for ₹9,999.