The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is Samsung’s latest rugged tablet

Today, Samsung announced the next tablet in its rugged line with the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. The tablet combines power, security, and durability, giving those who need it, a reliable tablet option no matter the conditions.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro packs a 1920 x 1200 LCD display that is protected using Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung claims that Gorilla Glass 5 will outperform other forms of strengthened glass, and it can handle 1-meter drops, or when encased in its protective cover, it can survive drops as high as 1.3 meters. The unit is MIL-STD-810H compliant, which means it can withstand the harshest environments, and the integrated S Pen is IP68 rated, which means it is resistant to dust and moisture.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to the above, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro offers programmable keys in order to make it easier to access important apps with the touch of a button, a display can also accept input even when the user is wearing gloves, and speakers that have been enhanced so that the tablet can output significantly louder sound, making it easier to hear alerts in a busy or loud environment. Although the hardware is important, Samsung’s One UI interface also provides security where needed, thanks to its Knox platform. The platform offers versatility, as well as expandability. Those worried about longevity will be happy to know that the device will be supported, receiving Android OS updates for three years and security updates for five years.

As far as hardware configurations go, the tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and will feature either 4GB or 6GB RAM. There will also be two choices for internal storage with 64GB or 128GB, with room to expand up to 2TB via microSD. In addition to supporting the usual wireless protocols (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the device will also offer support for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will have a convenient 7,600mAh removable battery, POGO fast charging, and a No Battery Mode that will allow the device to be powered externally without a battery. In addition, Samsung and other partners will offer a wide range of accessories for the product. This means that you will have plenty of ways to customize the device to your specific use.

Samsung has not announced a price for the tablet, but it will be available in Asia, parts of Europe, Latin America, and North America starting next month. The tablet will make its Middle East debut later in the year.

Source: Samsung