Samsung launches SmartThings Home Life to make the connected home even easier

At the company’s Bespoke Home 2022 event, Samsung revealed the brand new SmartThings Home Life. Rolling out to 97 countries later in June, SmartThings Home Life promises a “more holistic smart home experience.”

The new service will be integrated into the existing SmartThings application, providing centralized and integrated control over all your smart home goodies. It’s also worth remembering that Samsung is one of the founding partners of the new Matter standard launching later this year.

“SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity.”

SmartThings Home Life will integrate six key areas covering Samsung’s own hardware as well as that provided by OEM partners.

SmartThings Cooking – Find recipes, auto-set appliances, manage shopping lists, and more. Utilizes Whisk’s Food AI to recommend personalized recipes and meal plans. Communicates with all Samsung smart kitchen appliances.

In addition, the Family Hub, around since 2016, is due for some love and attention.

“ In its latest update launching in July, Family Hub’s new features offer even more entertainment, smart features, and connectivity to the kitchen. ”

Said features include Smart Reorders and a bunch of entertainment options so even your fridge can be part of the party. Oh, and Samsung is making sure you can use Alexa and Bixby on the same devices. Because you wouldn’t want to be without Bixby, would you.