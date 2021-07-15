Samsung launches the Galaxy Chromebook Go, LTE version coming soon

Samsung has announced another new Chromebook as part of its portfolio: the Galaxy Chromebook Go. This is an entry-level Chrome OS-powered laptop, and it’s significantly more affordable than the Galaxy Chromebook 2 it launched earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has a 14-inch display with 1366 x 768 resolution. That’s not the sharpest out there, but it’s par for the course in this price range. As for power, there’s a 42Whr battery, which Samsung claims will last you 12 hours on a charge.

You also get all the basics: a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and a built-in microphone. For ports, you get two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in two flavors: Wi-Fi-only or LTE. The Wi-Fi model costs $299.99 (excluding any trade-in discounts), and you can buy it right now from Samsung’s website. The LTE model will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T and Verizon, but pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

On that note, AT&T also announced that it will carry the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G. This is a version of the Galaxy Book Go that’s already available, but it actually has a big advantage. While the Galaxy Book Go runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, the 5G version comes with a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. That gets you 5G connectivity, of course, but also much better performance overall.

Based on our experience with the Galaxy Book Go, it’s a very compelling product for its price. It has a Full HD display and a decently powerful chipset. Plus, having an ARM processor has advantages like instant wake and always-on connectivity, which you can’t get on Intel-based PCs at this price. However, we don’t yet know how much the 5G version will cost when it’s available. If you’re fine with just the Wi-Fi variant, you can buy it right now from Samsung’s website.