Samsung makes some of the best-quality SSDs, which you can rely on to build PCs that can deliver strong performance. The Samsung 990 Pro is currently the best overall, but you also need to pay a premium to be able to buy it. But for those who don't want to spend $130 on an SSD, you now have another option other than the 990 Evo in the form of the newly launched Samsung 990 Evo Plus.

Samsung officially launches the 990 Evo Plus SSD

Samsung was spotted working on the 990 Evo Plus SSD back in June this year, though we only knew about its existence and not what it offers, until now. Now that Samsung has officially launched the 990 Evo Plus, we have the complete details about its specifications.

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus sits between the 990 Evo and the 990 Pro in Samsung's consumer SSD product line. The company claims that the 990 Evo Plus is 50% faster and offers 73% greater power efficiency over the 990 Evo. To put that into perspective, the 990 Evo Plus has sequential read speeds of up to 7,250 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, thanks to Samsung TurboWrite 2.0. It delivers greater power efficiency because the company has used its 8th generation V-NAND technology, 5-nanometer controller, and "an innovative nickel-coated heat shield," which minimizes overheating.

The 990 Evo Plus has launched with three storage options, including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Besides obvious additional storage, there is another advantage of getting the 4TB model, according to Samsung: it has a random read speed of 1,050K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 1,400K IOPS for random write. In addition to faster speeds and improved performance, what you'll find common in all three models is support for Samsung Magician Software, which helps you with a range of things, such as protecting valuable data, monitoring drive health, and performance optimization.

Samsung 990 Evo Plus price and availability

Samsung said that the 990 Evo Plus will be available for purchase this fall on Samsung.com and other select retailers. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models are $109.99, $184.99, and $344.99, respectively.