August 25, 2021 3:02am

Samsung launches yet another affordable 5G smartphone in India

Today Samsung expanded its affordable 5G smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M32 5G. The new model joins the Galaxy M32 that was launched in India just two months ago. The 5G variant offers some notable upgrades over the LTE model, including a refreshed design, a faster processor, and 5G support. But at the same time, Samsung had to make some compromises to retain affordability. For example, the Galaxy M32 5G comes with a smaller battery and features an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specifications

SpecificationGalaxy M32 5G
Dimensions and WeightN/A
Display
  • 6.5-inch LCD
  • HD+ resolution
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
  • ARM Mali-G57 MC3
  • 7nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • MicroSD card slot
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 15W charger inside the box
Rear Camera
  • 48MP f/1.8
  • 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • 5MP f/2.4 macro
  • 2MP depth
Front Camera
  • 13MP f/2.2
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
    • Bands: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66 (AWS-3), N38, N40, N41, N78
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Software
  • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
  • 2 years of OS updates

While the Galaxy M32 came with a 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display, the Galaxy M32 5G settles for an LCD HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G chipset, a step up from the MediaTek Helio G86 on the Galaxy M32. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The Galaxy M32 5G has four cameras at its disposal: a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera is a downgrade from the Galaxy M32’s 64MP shooter, but the other three are unchanged.

Galaxy M32 5G in black and blue colors

The battery capacity also sees a downgrade from 6,000mAh to 5,000mAh. However, it should be noted that the Dimensity 720 (7nm) on the Galaxy M32 5G is far more efficient than the Helio G85 (12nm), so the overall battery life should still be solid.

On the software front, the Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, and Samsung promises 2 years of OS upgrades.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale in India starting September 2 at 12 PM IST. The base model (6GB/128GB) is priced at ₹18,999, while the top model will set you back ₹20,999. ICICI credit and debit card holders get a ₹2,000 instant discount. The phone comes in Slate Black and Sky Blue colors and will be available from Samsung.com, Amazon India, and select retail stores.

