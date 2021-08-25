Samsung launches yet another affordable 5G smartphone in India

Today Samsung expanded its affordable 5G smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M32 5G. The new model joins the Galaxy M32 that was launched in India just two months ago. The 5G variant offers some notable upgrades over the LTE model, including a refreshed design, a faster processor, and 5G support. But at the same time, Samsung had to make some compromises to retain affordability. For example, the Galaxy M32 5G comes with a smaller battery and features an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specifications

Specification Galaxy M32 5G Dimensions and Weight N/A Display 6.5-inch LCD

HD+ resolution SoC MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MC3

7nm process RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD card slot Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

15W charger inside the box Rear Camera 48MP f/1.8

8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 macro

2MP depth Front Camera 13MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR Bands: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66 (AWS-3), N38, N40, N41, N78

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1

2 years of OS updates

While the Galaxy M32 came with a 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display, the Galaxy M32 5G settles for an LCD HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G chipset, a step up from the MediaTek Helio G86 on the Galaxy M32. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The Galaxy M32 5G has four cameras at its disposal: a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera is a downgrade from the Galaxy M32’s 64MP shooter, but the other three are unchanged.

The battery capacity also sees a downgrade from 6,000mAh to 5,000mAh. However, it should be noted that the Dimensity 720 (7nm) on the Galaxy M32 5G is far more efficient than the Helio G85 (12nm), so the overall battery life should still be solid.

On the software front, the Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, and Samsung promises 2 years of OS upgrades.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale in India starting September 2 at 12 PM IST. The base model (6GB/128GB) is priced at ₹18,999, while the top model will set you back ₹20,999. ICICI credit and debit card holders get a ₹2,000 instant discount. The phone comes in Slate Black and Sky Blue colors and will be available from Samsung.com, Amazon India, and select retail stores.