Samsung’s smart AR glasses concept will let you have your own Iron Man moment

Jarvis > Bixby

Although AR glasses aren’t as big today as Google may have hoped back in 2013, a few companies are still working on bringing their own Google Glass-alternatives to the market. For instance, OPPO showcased its AR smart glasses at its Inno Day event late last year, and Lenovo launched the ThinkReality A3 AR glasses for enterprise customers earlier this year. Similarly, rumors suggest that Samsung and Apple are also working on bringing AR smart glasses to the market, but we’ve not learned much about these products so far. However, leaked concept videos about Samsung’s AR glasses have now surfaced online, giving us a brief glimpse of what Samsung plans to achieve with the product.

The leaked videos in question come from Twitter user WalkingCat (A_h0x0d_), and they showcase two products — Samsung AR Glasses and Samsung Glasses Lite. The first video is all about the Samsung Glasses Lite, and it highlights all of the features on offer. As you can see in the attached video, the Samsung Glasses Lite will be capable of projecting a large screen in front of a user’s eyes, allowing them to enjoy games or watch videos.

Users will also be able to use this screen as a DeX Display, to make video calls, and even to view a direct video feed from a connected drone. Users will be able to control the glasses using a Samsung smartwatch, and the glasses will also offer a Sunglass mode, which will tint the glass at the touch of a button to improve outdoor visibility.

and….. this is the 3D holographic version https://t.co/PXDAHjDNWb — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 21, 2021

The second video highlights the Samsung AR Glasses, which seem to be a more premium version of the Glasses Lite. These advanced glasses will let users see digital 3D objects in the real world, letting them create AR workspaces, make holographic calls, and generate holographic simulations like Iron Man. Looks pretty cool, right? Don’t get your hopes up, though, as these glasses are just as real as Iron Man right now and until Samsung releases any official information, they’re going to remain that way.