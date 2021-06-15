Samsung’s new chip combines LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 into a single package

Samsung has announced it has begun mass-production of the world’s first UFS-based multichip package (uMCP), combining UFS 3.1 storage and the company’s fastest LPDDR5 RAM in a single chipset. There have been massive improvements in DRAM performance, with speeds of up to 25GB/s. NAND performance is also doubled from LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2, coming in at 3GB/s. Samsung began mass-producing its third generation of LPDDR5 RAM in August of 2020.

“Samsung’s new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices,” said Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics, in the company’s announcement. “As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster.”

This combined chip frees up space inside of the smartphone for other features, coming in at 11.5mm x 13mm. Making core components smaller means that more of the insides of the device can be used for the likes of antennae for 5G, speakers, or maybe even a headphone jack. The speed benefits are also impressive, as slow storage and RAM can be bottlenecks in underpowered systems when trying to load large applications. An all-in-one solution can be cheaper to produce, potentially passing savings onto consumers. Making fast storage and RAM cheaper also makes it more likely for mid-range smartphones to have some flagship hardware.

Available capacities range from 6GB of RAM to 12GB of RAM, and storage options are available from 128GB to 512GB. Samsung says that it has already completed testing with several global manufacturers, and expects the first uMCP chips to hit the market starting this month.