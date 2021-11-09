Samsung’s new LPDDR5X DRAM is 1.3x faster and consumes 20% less power than LPDDR5 DRAM

Samsung today announced the world’s first LPDDR5 DRAM chip for mobile devices. The new memory module is fabricated using the 14nm fabrication process, and it offers 1.3x faster performance and 20% lower power consumption compared to LPDDR5 DRAM.

In its press release, Samsung revealed that the new LPDDR5X DRAM chip offers a capacity of 16GB, and each memory package can have a maximum capacity of 64GB. The memory chip boasts of data transfer speeds of 8.5Gbps, which is 1.3x faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4Gbps speed. We expect to see the new memory modules in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices next year, but Samsung is yet to share any details regarding the same.

Talking about the new memory module, SangJoon Hwang, SVP and Head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics, said, “In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding. Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

It’s speculated that Samsung will ship its upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series with the new LPDDR5X memory module. Recent reports suggest that Samsung is aiming for an early February launch for the devices. We’ve already started seeing leaks about the Galaxy S22 lineup, and we recently got our first look at live images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If the recent rumors turn out to be accurate, the Galaxy S22 lineup will pack Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoCs and a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary camera. The top-spec Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, featuring a similar design, an S Pen slot, and a substantial battery. Samsung is also gearing up to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE early next year, but it might not feature the new RAM module.