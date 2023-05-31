Samsung M7 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $300 $400 Save $100 A versatile 4K smart monitor that can also function like a smart TV. $300 at Amazon

Samsung makes some amazing products, so it should come as no surprise that they make some amazing TVs, and even better monitors. We've seen some excellent deals over the past weekend, like on Samsung's M8 series monitor, but now we're seeing another deal on its equally delightful sibling, the M7 series 32-inch 4K monitor, that's now 25% off its retail price, coming in at just $300 for a limited time.

What makes the Samsung M7 32-inch 4K smart monitor great?

The Samsung M7 series 32-inch 4K smart monitor is a great option because of its svelte design and versatility. You get a 32-inch 4K panel with support for HDR that can also act as a smart TV thanks to its Tizen operating system. Tizen gives you access to a very thoughtful interface, that's easy to navigate and also populated with many great apps, giving you easy access to many popular apps media streaming services.

You can also access entertainment services like YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, and also Samsung's Gaming Hub. In addition to streaming video gaming apps, users will also gain access to productivity tools like Microsoft 365, Samsung's internet browser, and more. Perhaps best of all is that you can connect with convenience thanks to the monitor's USB-C port that can accept a signal from a supported product but also power it too. If you have multiple products plugged, in the monitor is also capable of intelligently switching sources when needed.

Why buy the Samsung M7 32-inch 4K smart monitor?

The primary reason you'd want to buy this monitor is if you're looking for a monitor that can pretty much do it all. Sometimes you might have a room or workspace that needs a monitor that can pull double duty, acting as monitor and a smart TV. The Samsung M7 series 32-inch 4K smart monitor can do this, and even leans into its smart TV feature by offering a wireless remote that can control many aspects about the monitor. Best of all, this monitor is now priced well below its MSRP, coming in $100 less, making it an incredible deal.