Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $350 $700 Save $350 There's a reason why Samsung's Smart Monitor series has sold over a million units in such a short span of time. The monitor is versatile, bolstered by its software experience, giving users access to productivity tools and entertainment features that can't be easily found on other monitors. $350 at Amazon

The 32-inch M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Monitor features a sharp and vibrant screen that's paired with a beautiful and elegant design. In addition, the monitor also packs a lot of features, giving users the best of both worlds, with its powerful productivity and entertainment features. We've seen excellent deals on Samsung's M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Monitor in the past, but this most recent promotion brings it down to the lowest price we have ever seen, knocking $350 off its retail price for an extremely limited time.

The M80B Smart Monitor features a 4K HDR display with support for HDR 10+ that offers vibrant colors that pop and relatively deep blacks. In addition, you get optimal colors and brightness thanks to its optimization feature that detects surrounding light, making adjustments to the image when necessary. While monitors are typically fairly limited when it comes to its use, the M80B is quite the opposite, showing that it can hold its own thanks to its built-in software.

The monitor features Samsung TV Plus, giving users access to over a hundred channels of live television for free. In addition, it also has Gaming Hub, giving users access to some of the most popular game streaming services available like Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Amazon Luna, and more. On the productivity side of things, users can surf the web using the built-in browser, edit documents, and even remotely connect to other PCs.

There's also a webcam device included, that will allow users to take part in video calls while just relying on the monitor and its built-in software. Now the best about all of this is that you can now get it at a discounted price, with the current promotion taking 50 percent off the original retail price. If interested, you'll want to grab it as soon as you can, because a promotion like this won't last long.