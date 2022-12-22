Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $400 $730 Save $330 $400 at Samsung

As we inch closer to the holiday weekend, retailers are starting to offer up some impressive deals, some even bringing back the best sales we have seen to date. Samsung's had some great promotions over the past month, offering excellent prices on some of its best products. Now, for a limited time, it's popular and versatile M8 4K smart monitor is now just $400, which is $330 less than its normal retail price.

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is an impressive unit that packs quite a bit of features. First and foremost, it's a 32-inch 4K with support for HDR at 60 frames per second. The monitor offers versatility thanks to it being powered by Tizen, which allows access to a wide variety of apps.You can download popular video streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus, or just use the monitor's built in browser to check emails and surf the web.

Furthermore, you can also access Samsung TV Plus, giving you access to hundreds of TV channels at no cost. You can also access Samsung's Gaming Hub, allowing you to play hundreds of games without the need of a dedicated console. With Gaming Hub you can access game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and others.

If you're someone that is constantly on video calls all day, you'll be happy to know that the M8 Smart Monitor comes with a webcam that connects seamlessly to the rear of the monitor using magnets and pogo pins. The webcam can even intelligently track your position, keeping you in frame if you're moving around during a call. The camera even includes a magnetic privacy filter that can be attached to keep the lens covered when not in use.

If interested, you can pick up the monitor at Samsung directly in three colors: Spring Green, Sunset Pink, and Daylight Blue. Unfortunately, the Warm White variant is not on sale at this time.